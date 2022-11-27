Dirtymoney

Not Available

Seduced by the instant rewards of criminal activity, LEO ROBERTS (Anthony Welsh) enters the shadowy underground world of strip clubs, saunas, drugs and prostitution. Blinded by the potential power and prestige, Leo is convinced he is in control, only to realise that he has to start playing by a different set of rules. The rules set by crime boss ILIR DUKA (Mem Ferda). Leo's chosen path, soon spirals out of control, where the stakes keep getting higher and higher, until there is no turning back.