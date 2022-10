Not Available

High school Asi, Kwangshu and Yinan were very good friends since childhood until she turned to a grownup girl who choosed to be lover of Kwangshu, Yinan had been hiding his deepest love of Asi, now transformed to extreme behaviour. One day, Asi disappeared suddenly. When she woke up, she found her hands tied with string, legs with steel chain and locked in a small room…..