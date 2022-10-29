Disappeared (She's gone)

Not Available

Harry Sands is a self made man, happily married with two children. When he learns that his daughter has gone missing in Istanbul, he flies out to find her. To Harry's horror, he discovers from Olivia's best friend, that the two of them have been working as nightclub dancers and not as the charity workers like Harry was led to believe. So begins the hunt for his missing daughter and a journey that turns into a nightmare as Harry is forced to face his own prejudices and mounting paranoia....