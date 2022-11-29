Not Available

Disapplause is about not seeing teh pandemic coming despite dozens of studies predicting a pandemic of this magnitude to which the WHO called disesae X in their reports. Let’s face it, all national and international bodies have fallen short on this. None of these countries reacted until they started seeing people people die. In this instance economic interests took precedence over public ones, and now we are involved in an almost post-apocalyptic socio economic and health care crisis. These systems have fallen short and seem to be governed by incompetent, ignorant, greedy, corrupt scavengers who will benefit from the ashes left. All of these leaders, governors and responsible white-collar workers deserve a great dis-applause. Dis-applause, dis-applause given their disastrous management of this pandemic and unworthy of a global society that thinks of itself and procaims itself “developed”.