Disaster on Everest

BBC reporter Tom Martienssen was halfway up Mount Everest when an earthquake made the mountain shake. Tom and a team of British Army Gurkhas were trapped after a wall of rock and ice came crashing down around them. Their footage tells the story of an extraordinary rescue and of the people who lost their lives on Everest. After a second devastating quake, Tom returns to Nepal to find the men who were with him on the mountain and to discover how the country is coping amid continuing aftershocks.