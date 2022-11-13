Disciples of Desire: Bad Cop Bad City

Not Available

Follow detective Prince Yahshua as he cleans up the streets of downtown LA and shows his rookie partner Jax the lay of the land. Whitney Wright gets pulled over by Prince for speeding. When he finds contraband in her car, she has to decide whether she wants to go home or go to jail... But what will it take for him to let her go? Angela White and Ivy Lebelle are cruising around town when they find Jax at a taco stand. They invite him back to their place and tag team him until he explodes. Khloe Kapri is caught purchasing narcotics from a local dealer. When Prince and Jax show up, Prince decides to show the rookie how they treat young babes that break the law. Paige Owens is blowing Prince in his cop car when another officer pulls up to see what's going on. Prince sends him away, then takes Paige to a hotel to celebrate the 6 month anniversary of when he almost arrested her.