Disco 9000, a neon-lit penthouse dance club that's one of the top nightspots in Los Angeles. He also owns Disco 9000 Records, a successful label that provides the music for this venue. A rival mogul ascertains that his company can't get a hit record in the Los Angeles market without exposure at the Disco 9000, but he fails to convince Black to play his company's records at the club. So his goons make life difficult for Black: they smash cars in the club's parking lot, destroy the Disco 9000 recording studio, ransack his office, steal the tape of his label's latest recording, and even attack the club while people are dancing. Meanwhile, one of Black's associates tries to get out of debt by providing information on Black; this leads to a woman's accidental death when she's hit by a car. The rival mogul offers to "help" Black as he struggles to overcome the damage to his business, but Black refuses the offer. Instead, he fights back by researching his rival's financial records.