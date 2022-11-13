Disco Confessions: John Morales, a Life in the Mix

Not Available

John Morales, one of the most influential producers of the disco and dance music scenes, was responsible for more than 700 mixes and productions during the 1970s and 1980s, and was the creator, along with Tom Moulton, of “club mixes” and the extended 12-inch single. Filmed in New York, Ibiza and Lanzarote, the film is a biographical portrait that includes Morales discussing music and life with his friends and collaborators Louie Vega, Danny Krivit, DJ Spinna and DJ Spen. Now in his sixties, we see him here more passionate than ever about playing and making music and sharing it with the world.