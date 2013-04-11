Disconnect interweaves multiple storylines about people searching for human connection in today’s wired world. Through poignant turns that are both harrowing and touching, the stories intersect with surprising twists that expose a shocking reality into our daily use of technology that mediates and defines our relationships and ultimately our lives.
|Jason Bateman
|Rich Boyd
|Hope Davis
|Lydia Boyd
|Frank Grillo
|Mike Dixon
|Paula Patton
|Cindy Hull
|Michael Nyqvist
|Stephen Schumacher
|Andrea Riseborough
|Nina Dunham
