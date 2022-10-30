Not Available

Disconnect. Reconnect

  • Comedy

Mark Van Der Poole, his wife, and two teenagers all understand what being "connected" is all about: Twitter,Facebook, Cell Phones, iPads, GPS - their frantic lives are bound to gadgets too numerous to count! This noisy backdrop turns suddenly into awkward silence when a mysterious glitch brings the entire communications grid to a sudden halt! Sudden with drawl from gadget-driven addictions force the Van Der Poole family together against their will, to face the best - and worst - in each other as they explore old fashioned fun, family, and faith. In the process, they rediscover the real connectedness they haven't even realized they had lost.

