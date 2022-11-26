Not Available

London socialite Cathleen Paget's adventures in love and misfortune a year after the death of her husband. Ivor Willington and Lionel Jesop play cards for who will be given the shot at flirting with Paget, as to claim her wealth. But when her brother Bruce has lost the family fortune in bad business, Cathleen is suggested to court Nordic giant Birger Holm. The two marry and the families financial problems seem to be at bay, although the life in the northern Sweden is wearing Cathleen down as she misses parties, friends and dancing at the Savoy Hotel.