Savor the history and learn what goes into the preparation of Beijing's renowned delicacy, Peking duck, with this delicious documentary. Famous for its incredibly tasty crispy skin, the dish has been a popular treat for centuries. A trip to several prominent duck farms in Beijing gives viewers an inside look at duck selection, then Peking duck chefs discuss their art. Finally, take a seat at the table and experience a famous roast duck banquet.