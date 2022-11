Not Available

Learn about the history and preparation of China's renowned dish, dim sum, with this delicious documentary. Consisting of a variety of tasty morsels, dim sum typically includes mixtures of meat, seafood and vegetables or of sweets and fruit. A gourmet trip through Hong Kong samples more than 600 types of dim sum and explores the origin and creation of prawn dumplings, spring rolls, barbeque pork buns and other treats.