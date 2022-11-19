Discover Spot

Not Available

Spot, the ever-curious, always-adorable puppy, embarks on a fun and song-filled journey of discovery as he explores the world around him -- in one exciting adventure after another! Featuring 13 charming stories, each with a catchy song, to celebrate everything from making breakfast, to brushing teeth and taking a bath, to cleaning up and even putting on a show with friends! Spot looks to life and everything in it with the same joy and wonder as a preschool child. And now, after added educational value after each animated story, your child will learn along to live-action vignettes featuring curious preschoolers just like yours!