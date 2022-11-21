Not Available

Breathe, move, balance, relax, energize, and let go of back tension and pain with Scott Cole and Discover Tai Chi for Back Care. Back stress, pain, and stiffness often result from inactivity, stagnant energy, poor circulation, and repetitive one-dimensional physical patterns. Move gently out of your rut with Scott Cole and the graceful healing art of Tai Chi as you breathe new life and Chi (energy) into your back and entire body, while improving overall strength, mobility, and flexibility. With frequent practice this easy-to-follow program will help relieve back pain, release frozen joints, and restore your energy to its natural free-flowing state, bathing our body, mind, and spirit in a series of back-healthy Chi Kung and Tai Chi-inspired movements, stretches, and postures.