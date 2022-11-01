Discover the World of Animals: Sea

Not Available

Children & Family, Education & Guidance, Ages 2-4, Ages 5-7 - Animated characters Pepo the boisterous buckaroo and Cecile the colorful cow share a keen sense of adventure and fun in this entry in the popular children's series. Explore the high seas and learn about the huge variety of creatures that live there. Stunning footage of sea turtles, whales, dolphins, sharks, sea horses and many other animals will entrance your children and encourage exploration of the natural beauty surrounding them.