Discoveries...America, Louisiana

Take to the streets of New Orleans by horse drawn carriage and visit some of the city's most popular attractions including a stop at Café Dumond, the French Quarter & Jackson Square. At the School of Cooking you'll learn as much about history as you will food. In the evening, Bourbon Street comes alive with jazz musicians and tourists. Journey by rail on the country's oldest streetcars past the elegant and historic mansions of the Garden District. Birdwatchers delight in the Creole Nature Trail where dozens of species of exotic birds can be seen including spoonbills and different types of ibis.