Dave was a slave Potter from the Edgefield District of South Carolina. Today, Edgefield is known as the home of ten governors, but in Dave's lifetime, the economy was built on agriculture where slaves toiled in the hot summer sun and damp winter rains. With the discovery of "superior clay" in 1809 by Dr. Abner Landrum, Edgefield would soon also be know for the production of stoneware pottery. "Discovering Dave - Spirit Captured in Clay" introduces the viewer to Dave, discusses examples of his verses, and puts his life into context of the time. Dave not only learned how to read and write, be he also left his world - inscribed on some of the alkaline-glazed-stoneware he produced - for the ages.