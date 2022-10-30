Discovering David Bowie

Not Available

David Bowie is one of the most pioneering and influential performers of modern times. He's had a long and successful career and been a major figure in the music world for over four decades, during which time it is estimated he has sold about 140 million albums. As the Victoria and Albert Museum's David Bowie exhibition proves itself the fastest seller in the institution's history, leading music critics and DJs explore the life, music, legacy and larger-than-life stage characters of the glam rock legend, who recently made a chart comeback with his first album in a decade, The Next Day.