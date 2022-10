Not Available

Music historian Wulf Konold reveals the story behind Robert Schumann's Piano Concerto in A minor, op. 54, in this program, which also features a performance of the piece by pianist Martha Argerich and the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig. This classical music guide explains the structure of Schumann's masterpiece and chronicles the composer's life and times, focusing on the events that led to the creation of his famous romantic concerto of 1845.