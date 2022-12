Not Available

The Discovering team of Ian Nathan, Bonnie Greer, Neil Norman & Stephen Armstrong meet to select their favourite romance movies of all time. These legendary film critics and writers discuss the merits of 25 films including Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart in CASABLANCA, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in WHEN HARRY MET SALLY, Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn in ROMAN HOLIDAY, Eddie Murphy in COMING TO AMERICA and Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt in AS GOOD AS IT GETS.