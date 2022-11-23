Not Available

Discovering: Simply Red Leading music critics take a closer look at the rise of English soul and pop band Simply Red. Following the split of his punk group Frantic Elevators, Hucknall formed Simply Red in 1984, with David Fryman (guitar), Tony Bowers (bass), Fritz McIntyre (keyboards and vocals), Tim Kellett (brass and live backing vocals) and Chris Joyce (drums). The group signed to Elektra Records in 1985 and released the album Picture Book in October that year. The single Holding Back the Years caused the album to go platinum and made the group one of the major successes of 1986. Since then, they have sold more than 50 million albums and in 2015 they announced the release of Big Love, their first studio album in eight years. Big Love marks the 30th Anniversary of their debut release Picture Book and the celebrations continue with their Big Love tour later in 2015.