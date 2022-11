Not Available

As the camera lingers lovingly on the works of the Italian Renaissance's great master, Leonardo da Vinci, art historians discuss his paintings (such as the Mona Lisa and The Last Supper), along with his genius in other areas. Displaying his drawings of parachutes and flying machines, this engrossing documentary also delves into da Vinci's talents as an architect, draftsman, engineer, inventor, mathematician, philosopher and more.