With a wicked wit and keen eye for detail, artist Henri Toulouse-Lautrec captured the unique blend of the vulgar and the patrician that marked the Montmartre section of Paris. This documentary chronicles his obsession with the area through his paintings of the trollops, cabaret actors, barmaids, clowns and clientele who inhabited haunts such as the Moulin Rouge, the Moulin de la Galette, the Chat Noir and the Cabaret of Aristide Bruant.