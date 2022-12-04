Not Available

A short experimental film, “Discrete Moments” offers some paradoxical thoughts on the mathematics of “forever and ever.” While a big jet plane crawls across the tarmac, a love held back, goes unnoticed. “Discrete Moments” was produced for the 1994 Cineworks omnibus film Breaking Up in 3 Minutes. Six Vancouver filmmakers were each given 200 feet of film, restricted to one day of shooting, three edits, one track of sound, and asked to make a three minute film about the break-up of a personal relationship.