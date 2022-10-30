Disdain the Mundane

Not Available

Walt Frazier, arguably one of the most illustrious players in the history of the New York Knickerbockers, has emerged in the 21st century as a Big Apple style icon. In the '70s he was "Clyde," a cool-as-ice point guard with big hats and mutton chop side burns. Today, in his role as Knicks' broadcaster, Frazier's wardrobe (featuring vibrant colors and shocking patterns) and rhyming couplets that Jay-Z envies. We'll talk with the man at his Manhattan restaurant, Walt Frazier's Wine & Dine, and explore the evolution of his style.