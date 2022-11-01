Dish: Women, Waitressing & the Art of Service

Not Available

Dish delves into North American classic diners, the "sexy restos of Montreal", Paris' haute eateries, and Tokyo's fantasy "maid bars" in an insider's look at gender, power, and the art of service. Former waitress and award-winning director Maya Gallus dines out and dishes the dirt with waitresses, restaurant owners, and maitre d's about the demands of the job. From the hustle of a busy truck stop to the discreet hush of a Parisian house of fine dining, Dish serves up a delicious and illuminating look at the lives of women in the restaurant biz, a subject everyone can relate to. Written by Anonymous