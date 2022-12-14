Not Available

Hollywood had no monopoly on big-budget, star-studded soap operas in 1952, as proven by this Argentine production. Dishonored is the woeful tale of trained nurse, played by Fanny Navarro, who is falsely accused of murder and shipped off to prison for five years. Having been pushed around in the outside world by lechers and mini-dictators, the poor woman finds life even more intolerable behind bars. Fortunately, a new prison administrator enters the scene, advocating understanding and compassion rather than brute force. By this time, however, she is "great with child," busily plotting an escape in the hopes of finding a proper home for her baby and bringing the person responsible for her incarceration to justice. There's a superbly filmed Third Man-style climax in the sewers of Buenos Aires.