1947

Dishonored Lady

  • Drama
  • Crime

Release Date

May 15th, 1947

Studio

Hunt Stromberg Productions

Madeleine Damien is the fashion editor of a slick Manhattan magazine by day and a lively party girl by night. Unfortunately, the pressures of her job, including kowtowing to a hefty advertiser, and her bad luck with men are driving her to a breakdown. She seeks the help of a psychiatrist, and under his orders, quits her job and moves into a smaller flat under a new identity. She becomes interested in painting and a handsome neighbor. He soon finds out about her past when an ex-suitor implicates her in a murder.

Cast

Dennis O'KeefeDr. David Cousins
John LoderFelix Courtland
William LundiganJack Garet
Morris CarnovskyDr. Richard Caleb
Natalie SchaferEthel Royce
Paul CavanaghVictor Kranish

