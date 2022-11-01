Not Available

The movie is all about an affair between a stuntman and a student who pursues courses on arts and sculpture. A case of persons of two different thoughts and two extremes coming together. Risk Bhaskar (Jeeva), a stuntman in films, comes across Cinthya (Sandhya), a college student. A couple of meetings help them to get acquainted with each other. Through Baskar she comes to know of the difficulties stuntmen face in their everyday work. Life is a daily risk for them, she understands. Cinthya’s care and affection makes Baskar develop love towards her. However coming to know that she is not interested in reciprocating his love, he wants to leave from her life. Missing his company, Cinthya calls on him and urges him to be himself and continue their friendship.