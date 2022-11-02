Not Available

How far do you have to go to go too far for television? Disinformation found out with its own television show on the UK's Channel 4 TV Network. DisinfoTV on DVD, hosted by Disinformation co-founder Richard Metzger, is a show that acts like a television newsmagazine on speed, filled with enough counter culture propaganda, that according to Wired magazine, "makes Jackass look tame." The show challenged Channel 4's censors when it originally aired and resulted in the network refusing to broadcast certain segments. What did make it into people's homes became an instant classic of the weird and unusual, and the series was a hit. Eventually bought by the Sci-Fi Channel for the United States, it was considered too controversial and never aired in America. In this DVD, you'll see everything as it was intended; including the banned segments.