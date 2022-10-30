Disney Learning Adventures: Mickey and the Beanstalk

Not Available

Prepare for school with Mickey and friends. Developed by Disney and leading educators, the animated classic MICKEY AND THE BEANSTALK now has learning breaks that will prepare your child for the academic and social challenges of school. Learning is woven throughout this classic adventure packed with storytelling magic that captures young imaginations. Pop-up visuals encourage children to learn about counting, matching, measuring, and putting a story in order. Watch your child's face light up each time a correct answer helps Mickey. Learning's more fun with friends to share the adventure!