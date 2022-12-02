Not Available

Disney MGM Studios Theme Park: The Dream Comes True

    This TV special was produced by Tampa’s WTVT in cooperation with Walt Disney World. It is hosted by Kathleen Sullivan, a Walt Disney World ambassador. The special chronicles the making of the Disney MGM Studios Theme Park in Orlando, Florida. It contains interviews with Michael Eisner, Frank Wells, Roy E. Disney, Jeffrey Katzenberg, George Lucas, Glenn Keane and other cast members. The behind-the-scenes look gives viewers a preview of the opening day attractions. The video concludes with a quick montage of celebrities arriving at the park for the grand opening celebrations.

