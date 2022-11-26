Disney on Broadway: 25th Anniversary Concert for Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund

Not Available

Enjoy a special stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway’s 25th anniversary. The online playback will raise money for Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which is helping everyone in the theater and performing arts community impacted by the pandemic and work shutdown. Ryan McCartan (Frozen) hosted the stream live from his family’s home and will interview special Disney on Broadway stars, from their homes, throughout the evening. The show also included a much-anticipated, high-energy reunion of 18 Newsies from the show’s Broadway and national touring productions, and a moving performance from Broadway Inspirational Voices. The November concert was directed by Casey Hushion. James Abbott was the music director and created the revised orchestrations. Howard Joines was the orchestra coordinator. The creative team included lighting designer Ryan J. O’Gara and sound designers Kurt Fischer and Marie Renee Foucher.