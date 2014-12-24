2014

The Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade is an American television special that airs on Christmas Day on the ABC, taped primarily inside the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, approximately one month prior to Christmas Day. Past shows have included segments featuring other Disney theme parks in Orlando, Florida, Anaheim, California, and around the world. The program has aired annually since 1983, with the exception of 2000 when Disney aired a Christmas Eve "Tracking Santa" special instead. In 1999, a nighttime version of the parade was shown on Christmas Day. In the 1980s and 1990s, the program was known as The Walt Disney World Very Merry Christmas Parade or the Walt Disney World Christmas Day Parade.