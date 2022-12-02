Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration

Not Available

Hosted by Tituss Burgess and Julianne Hough from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, this year's iteration will feature merry musical performances by some of today's hottest artists creating spectacular moments in exciting locations around the Parks, laugh-out-loud moments from Emmy® Award-winning actor Keegan-Michael Key, fun social moments with master TikTok creator Alex Ojeda, heartwarming family stories, Disney Cast Member highlights, a look into Disney Dreamers Academy and more festive surprises.