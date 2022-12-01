Not Available

Disney Parks Presents a 25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party

    Jordan Fisher and Disney Channel’s “Coop & Cami Ask the World” stars Ruby Rose Turner and Dakota Lotus host “Disney Parks Presents a 25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party”. During this half-hour special viewers will enjoy special appearances and musical performances from fan-favorite Disney Channel stars, including Kylee Russell, Meg Donnelly (Disney Channel Original Movie “ZOMBIES”), Sadie Stanley (Disney Channel Original Movie “Kim Possible”) and Sean Giambrone (Disney Channel Original Movie “Kim Possible,” ABC’s “The Goldbergs”). Additional musical performances include Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldredge and Asher Angel.

