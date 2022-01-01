Not Available

Disney Princess Sing Along Songs Vol. 2 - Enchanted Tea Party is a Disney Sing Along Songs video released on September 6, 2005. So This is Love (Cinderella) Kiss the Girl (The Little Mermaid) Forget About Love (The Return of Jafar) Something There (Beauty and the Beast) Just Around the Riverbend (Pocahontas) Someday My Prince Will Come (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) I Wonder (Sleeping Beauty) Honor to Us All (Mulan) Love (Robin Hood) In a World of My Own (Alice in Wonderland) For a Moment (The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea) Where Dreams Begin (All New Disney Princess Song)