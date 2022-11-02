Disney Princess Sing Along Songs Vol. 3 - Perfectly Princess

Not Available

Song List: In Harmony (The Little Mermaid TV Series) It's What's Inside That Counts (Cinderella II: Dreams Come True) Out of Thin Air (Aladdin and the King of Thieves) A Little Thought (Belle's Magical World) Where Do I Go from Here? (Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World) Whistle While You Work (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) All in the Golden Afternoon (Alice in Wonderland) The Work Song (Cinderella) Belle (Beauty and the Beast) Lesson Number One (Mulan II) Here on the Land and Sea (The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea) It's Not Just Make Believe (Ella Enchanted) Volume notes Includes Karaoke, Princess Pen Pals, Princess Pals DVD-ROM