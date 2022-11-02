Not Available

Your little girl is just wishes away from a unique experience that combines all the wonder of storytelling with the magic of make believe. In DISNEY PRINCESS STORIES VOLUME THREE: BEAUTY SHINES FROM WITHIN, "happily ever afters" start with a dash of imagination and a heaping helping of "once upon a time." The secret ingredient is a special kind of enchantment that is only found in the kingdom of Disney Princesses. Three charmed tales about being true to yourself will amaze and amuse your child again and again! Join Jasmine and Ariel as they discover that what really matters is confidence in yourself and the love in your heart. Watch as Cinderella tells, in her own words, the remarkable story of how she first became a princess. With each exciting flight of fancy, your little girl will meet her favorite Disney Princesses, share in their spellbinding adventures, and discover that real beauty shines from within.