Not Available

Now your little princess can enter a world of pure enchantment with DISNEY PRINCESS STORIES VOLUME TWO: TALES OF FRIENDSHIP -- the unique storytelling experience that captures all the wonder of "let's pretend" and puts your child in the middle of the magic, every moment of every day. The fun starts when three delightful tales about the importance of cherishing true friends come alive. Join Jasmine and Ariel as they find excitement and adventure above the clouds and under the sea. Watch Snow White try her best to fix a yummy dinner for her beloved Dwarfs -- with hilarious help from Dopey! As each captivating story unfolds, your child will meet her favorite Disney princesses, share in their fabulous adventures, and discover that friendship is the most powerful magic of all!