Not Available

There's nothing like gathering your family around a roaring fire during the holidays. But what would happen if you added a little Disney magic? Introducing Disney's MAGICAL FIREPLACE, a virtual fireplace that's the next best thing to a real fire and a whole lot more fun! Filled with Disney Magic, it's nothing you've ever seen before! Look for hidden Mickeys and other favorite Disney characters as they mysteriously appear in the shadows. Everyone will "ooh" and "aah" as the glowing red flames dance to a symphony of fireworks, shimmering colors and spectacular surprises like only Disney can bring. How many classic Disney characters can you find? Choose from classic holiday music, with two beloved songs performed by Disney characters, or the snap, crackle and pop of a roaring fire! So wrap up the season with Disney's MAGICAL FIREPLACE -- it's the perfect way to say "welcome home" any day of the year.