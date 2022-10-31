Disney's The American Presidents: Postwar United States and Contemporary United States

Not Available

American history is so much more than dates and document--it's the dynamic story of the real men and women, immigrants and Native Americans, who together built our country. Disney's The American Presidents is a fresh and relevant narrative (developed with the former producer of The Daily Show and The Colbert Report) about the people who led this country through change--from an early idea of democracy to our first African-American President. The last in a 4-part series, this DVD includes short-form biographies of the 33rd-44th United States Presidents--beginning with Harry Truman and the country's postwar economic recovery efforts to the incumbent Barack Obama. The educational feature The Presidency and the Economy explores the important role the President and Federal Government play in managing our nation's financial health.