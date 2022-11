Not Available

Sing, dance, and play along with Mickey and the gang in fun-filled musical adventures! It's easy as you read the on-screen lyrics to favorite kid songs! In BEACH PARTY AT WALT DISNEY WORLD, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Tigger, and The Sing-Along Kids hit the waves and have a ball at Blizzard Beach, Typhoon Lagoon, Shark Reef, and more. What a cool place to have oceans of fun!