Disney Sing-Along-Songs: Brother Bear - On My Way

Get set to laugh your antlers off with hosts Rutt and Tuke - those wise-cracking, side-splitting moose brothers from Disney's smash hit, "Brother Bear". Count on the comic stylings of this wacky duo to keep the hilarity and the harmony going strong from song to song! With dazzling musical numbers from "Brother Bear", "Treasure Planet", "101 Dalmatians II", "Stitch! The Movie" and more, plus puzzles, games and activities. "Brother Bear: On My Way" takes you on a tuneful trek across a vast landscape of knowledge, excitement and entertainment!