Disney Sing Along Songs Disneyland Fun

Sing, dance, and play along with your favorite Disney songs! It's fun and easy as you read the on-screen lyrics and join your favorite characters in their most memorable musical moments! Sing along to the happiest songs on earth at the happiest place on earth -- Disneyland! Your host, Mr. Owl, invites you to celebrate a musical day with all your favorite Disney friends. Join Mickey and Minnie for fun and thrills as they hustle and bustle behind the scenes at the park! Then get a front-row seat on some of the wildest rides, like Star Tours, Splash Mountain and the Matterhorn, with Chip 'n' Dale, Roger Rabbit, and a Magic Kingdom filled with sing-along adventures