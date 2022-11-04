Not Available

Disney Sing-Along-Songs: Flik's Musical Adventure

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Sing, dance, and play along in fun-filled musical adventures! It's easy as you read the on-screen lyrics to favorite kid songs! With Flik, the outrageously fun hero from Disney and Pixar's A BUG'S LIFE, as your guide, and Mickey at your side, jump aboard the Wildlife Express on a journey bound for fun at Disney's newest theme park, Animal Kingdom! You'll sing and dance your way through an African safari, mysterious Asian ruins, DinoLand U.S.A., and more. FLIK'S MUSICAL ADVENTURE AT DISNEY'S ANIMAL KINGDOM -- it's a wild experience you'll really dig!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images