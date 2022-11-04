Disney Sing-Along-Songs: Flik's Musical Adventure

Not Available

Sing, dance, and play along in fun-filled musical adventures! It's easy as you read the on-screen lyrics to favorite kid songs! With Flik, the outrageously fun hero from Disney and Pixar's A BUG'S LIFE, as your guide, and Mickey at your side, jump aboard the Wildlife Express on a journey bound for fun at Disney's newest theme park, Animal Kingdom! You'll sing and dance your way through an African safari, mysterious Asian ruins, DinoLand U.S.A., and more. FLIK'S MUSICAL ADVENTURE AT DISNEY'S ANIMAL KINGDOM -- it's a wild experience you'll really dig!