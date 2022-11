Not Available

Sing, dance, and play along in fun-filled musical adventures! It's easy as you read the on-screen lyrics to favorite kid songs! With Flik, the outrageously fun hero from Disney and Pixar's A BUG'S LIFE, as your guide, and Mickey at your side, jump aboard the Wildlife Express on a journey bound for fun at Disney's newest theme park, Animal Kingdom! You'll sing and dance your way through an African safari, mysterious Asian ruins, DinoLand U.S.A., and more.