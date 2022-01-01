1994

Disney Sing-Along-Songs: Friend Like me

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    June 23rd, 1994

    Studio

    Not Available

    Sing, dance, and play along with your favorite Disney songs! Learning the words is fun and easy as you sing along to the on-screen lyrics and join your favorite characters in their most memorable musical moments from classic Disney animated and live action films. Disney presents a pair of Academy Award(R)-nominated songs from the spectacular, show-stopping musical ALADDIN, best song nominees "Friend Like Me" and "A Whole New World"! It's a sing-along celebration of friendship also featuring a delightful assortment of songs from Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID, THE JUNGLE BOOK, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and more!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images