Disney Sing-Along-Songs: Friend Like me

1994

Sing, dance, and play along with your favorite Disney songs! Learning the words is fun and easy as you sing along to the on-screen lyrics and join your favorite characters in their most memorable musical moments from classic Disney animated and live action films. Disney presents a pair of Academy Award(R)-nominated songs from the spectacular, show-stopping musical ALADDIN, best song nominees "Friend Like Me" and "A Whole New World"! It's a sing-along celebration of friendship also featuring a delightful assortment of songs from Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID, THE JUNGLE BOOK, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and more!