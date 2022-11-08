Disney Sing-Along-Songs: Happy Haunting

Not Available

Sing, dance, and play along with your favorite Disney characters in this tune-filled Sing Along Songs DVD. It's fun and easy as you read the on-screen lyrics and join the festivities. Invite your friends -- after all, it's even more fun when you share! Children as young as two will have a ball when Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy -- and other favorite Disney friends -- throw a party inside Disneyland's Haunted Mansion! There's plenty to do: pumpkin carving, bobbing for apples, cooking with Goofy -- even trick-or-treating in Toontown! But most of all, there'll be lots of singing and dancing to silly spooky songs of the season. So c'mon everybody, time to party!